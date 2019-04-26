The Glide softball team remained in contention for the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 title on Friday, sweeping Lakeview in a doubleheader at Coplin Field in Glide.
The Wildcats won 5-2 and 5-3, improving to 13-5 overall and 8-2 in league to take over first place.
Lost River (12-5, 7-2), which swept Glide last Saturday in a twin bill in Merrill, is a half-game back in the SD5 race. Bonanza (8-7, 4-0) is the other team in contention.
"We're getting better," Glide coach Steve Williams said. "We're hitting the ball pretty consistent and are playing way better defensively. Jordan (Williams, the Glide pitcher) is doing a good job of keeping the ball around the zone."
The Wildcats finished with 19 hits in Friday's games, but also left 22 runners on base — not a pleasing statistic to the coach.
Jordan Williams was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the opener. Ruby Livingston went 3-for-4.
Glide took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Mashayla Belloir walked, stole second base and scored on a single by Jordan Williams.
Emily Michel singled in Jasmine Rams in the second to make it 2-0. Jordan Williams and Alyssa Malek had run-scoring singles in the fourth, and Jordan Williams knocked in Rams with a double in the fifth.
Jordan Williams got the decision, allowing eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Cara Albertson and Chloe Harmon were both 2-for-3 for Lakeview (8-7, 3-4).
In the nightcap, the Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the fifth to break a 3-3 tie. A bases loaded walk to Rams forced in a run and Lily Ranger scored on a wild pitch.
Livingston had three hits in four at-bats, including a double. Jordan Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Alyson Yates was 2-for-3 for the Honkers.
Malek was the starting pitcher for Glide, but was relieved by Jordan Williams in the third. The senior right-hander pitched scoreless ball over the last five innings, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Jordan Williams has fanned 123 batters and walked 20 on the season.
The Wildcats will host Rogue River Tuesday on senior day.
First Game
Lakeview;001;001;0;—;2;8;2
Glide;110;210;x;—;5;10;1
Yates and Albertson; Williams and Malek. WP — Williams. LP — Yates. 2B — Harmon (L), Rams (G), Malek (G), Williams (G).
Second Game
Lakeview;120;000;0;—;3;7;2
Glide;210;020;x;—;5;9;4
Yates, Suba (4), Yates (5) and Albertson; Malek, Williams (3) and Ranger, Malek (6). WP — Williams. LP — Suba. 2B — Arredondo (L), Albertson (L), Livingston (G), Williams (G).
