JOHN DAY — Grant Union jumped on Sutherlin for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and finished with a 21-4 softball win in five innings on Wednesday in the Grant Union Spring Break Invitational.
The Prospectors (8-1) stroked 18 hits, including four home runs. Hallie Wright was 4-for-4 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs.
Carmen Ganger went 2-for-3 and Rylee Parsons was 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs (4-6). Megan Carrillo knocked in two runs.
"We saw a different level of pitching the last couple of days," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "There are little things we need to work on."
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Pleasant Hill in a nonleague game on April 5.
Sutherlin;030;01;—;4;7;3
Grant Union;(10)47;0x;—;21;18;0
Ganger, Parsons (2) and Magana; Allen and Voigt. WP — Allen. LP — Ganger. 2B — Voigt 2 (GU). HR — Combs (GU), Strong (GU), Wright 2 (GU).
