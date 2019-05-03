A bad week got worse for the Roseburg High softball team on Friday.
The Indians were swept by the Cavers in a Southwest Conference doubleheader in Grants Pass, losing 3-0 and 23-4. The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The losses take Roseburg (13-9, 8-4 SWC) out of the conference title hunt. Grants Pass (19-3, 9-3) won the series and moved ahead of the Indians in second place and is two games behind Sheldon (19-3, 11-1).
The Cavers entered the contest No. 2 in the OSAA Class 6A power rankings (Sheldon was No. 1) and No. 3 in the coaches' poll. Roseburg, which lost 4-3 to North Medford at home, was No. 12 in the power rankings and No. 9 in the coaches' poll.
"We competed in the first game, but nothing went right in the second game," Roseburg coach Brad Deaver said. "They put the hammer down right off the bats (in the nightcap) and we were unable to recover. I know we're better than that."
Skylar Padgett pitched a three-hit shutout for Grants Pass in the opener. The senior right-hander struck out one, walked three and hit one batter.
"We hit the ball in the air a lot and never got anything going," Deaver said.
Mady Blevins took the loss, giving up six hits. The senior right-hander fanned four and walked two.
The Cavers scored all of their runs in the second inning. Chloe Dominger had a two-run single in the inning.
"Mady shut them down after the second," Deaver said.
Senior Grace Gaither went 2-for-3 for G.P. and made some fine defensive plays, Deaver said. Jordan Gibson, Blevins and Kami Gibson had hits for the Tribe.
"We can live with giving up three runs to Grants Pass, but have to produce (at the plate)," Deaver said. The Indians loaded the bases in the third with two outs, but a fielder's choice ended the threat.
The second game was forgettable, as far as the Tribe was concerned. Grants Pass scored seven runs off freshman Kami Gibson in the top of the first and followed with eight more in the second.
"They just got rolling and things kind of snowballed," Deaver said.
Devin Ireland highlighted the first with a three-run homer. Padgett, Brooklyn Hurd, Maddie Naylor, Dominger and Hailey Yount all had two hits in the contest.
Freshman Stephanie Blix went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBis for Roseburg. Jordan Gibson stroked a run-scoring single in the fourth.
Roseburg catcher Samie Bergmann left the game in the third inning after sustaining a contusion on her left arm on a play at the plate.
The Indians resume conference play Tuesday at South Medford (5-15, 2-8).
"We have to show up Monday at practice and regroup," Deaver said.
First Game
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;3;3
G. Pass;030;000;x;—;3;6;0
Blevins and Bergmann; Padgett and Stevens. WP — Padgett. LP — Blevins.
Second Game
Roseburg;201;10;—;4;5;6
G. Pass;781;7x;—;23;17;0
K. Gibson, Blevins (2) and Bergmann, J. Gibson (3); Padgett and Stevens. WP — Padgett. LP — K. Gibson. 2B — Blevins (R), Blix 2 (R), Glasser (R), Stevens (GP), Yount (GP). 3B — Padgett (GP). HR — Ireland (GP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.