TRI CITY — Junction City handed South Umpqua a 2-1 nonleague softball loss on Tuesday in a game shortened to five innings due to the weather.
The Lancers (8-2), who are ranked No. 1 in this week's OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll, saw their eight-game winning streak snapped. The contest was a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal, won 2-1 by S.U. in Junction City.
The 4A Tigers (7-2) scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jenna Kister and Mariah Ohman had RBIs in the inning.
Shalyn Gray doubled in Aneykah McCall, who had doubled, in the bottom of the fifth for S.U.
Tayah Kelley took the loss, allowing two hits. The senior right-hander struck out 10 and walked six.
"They're a decent club, that's why we wanted to play them," S.U. coach Joelle McGrorty said. "It was a good game. (The field) was slick the whole time."
South Umpqua resumes nonleague play at Dayton on April 10.
Junction City;000;02;—;2;2;0
S. Umpqua;000;01;—;1;5;1
Kister and Bimart; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kister. LP — Kelley. 2B — Bimart (JC), McCall (SU), Gray (SU).
