MT. ANGEL — Glide's softball season ended on Friday with a 13-1 loss to seventh-seeded Kennedy in five innings in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 2A/1A playoffs.

The Trojans (21-4) travel to No. 2 Toledo (25-2) Tuesday for a semifinal game.

The No. 15 Wildcats (18-8) won two games in the playoffs. Details from Friday's contest were not provided to The News-Review by press time.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.