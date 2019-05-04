RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish dropped a pair of games to the Mohawk Mustangs on Friday in a Special District 3 softball doubleheader, losing 10-5 and 23-15.
Riddle is 4-15 overall and 2-12 in league. No details from the games were provided to The News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.