YONCALLA — The Yoncalla softball team dropped a pair of Special District 3 game to Mohawk on Saturday, losing 20-3 and 11-10.
The contests were originally scheduled for Marcola, but moved to Yoncalla due to weather concerns. The Mustangs were the designated home team.
Tayla Swearingen had an RBI single for the Eagles (2-6, 0-3 SD3) in the first game. Bailey Peacock was 3-for-3 with a triple, walk, four runs and six stolen bases in the second game and Swearingen was 2-for-3 with a double.
Yoncalla is scheduled to host Oakland Tuesday.
First Game
Yoncalla;000;03;—;3;3;6
Mohawk;475;4x;—;20;7;0
McCall, Stevens (3), Walton (4) and Carnes, Peacock (3); Litle and Robinson. WP — Litle. LP — McCall.
Second Game
Yoncalla;410;23;—;10;8;2
Mohawk;420;23;—;11;5;1
Walton, McCall (2) and Peacock; Litle and J. Nation. WP — Litle. LP — McCall. 2B — McCall (Y), Swearingen (Y). 3B — Peacock (Y), Vanderploeg (Y).
