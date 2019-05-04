DAYS CREEK — The Monroe Dragons swept the Days Creek Wolves in a Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Saturday, winning 4-2 in eight innings and 23-4 in five innings.
Days Creek dropped to 4-15 overall and 4-12 in league.
Monroe (11-6, 10-4 SD3) got a two-run double from Ella Meza in the top of the eighth inning in the first game. Fiona Ketchem had an RBI triple for Days Creek in the third.
Monroe's Tyler Warden outdueled Days Creek freshman Shandiin Newton as both pitchers fared well. Warden struck out 13 and walked one, while Newton fanned 13 and walked three.
Game 2 was over early, with the Dragons taking an 18-0 advantage after three innings. Ketchem knocked in a run with a triple in the loss.
The Wolves end their season Monday at Oakland.
First Game
Monroe;001;000;12;—;4;12;2
D. Creek;001;001;00;—;2;6;1
Warden and Sutton; Newton and Merrell. WP — Warden. LP — Newton. 2B — Meza (M), Taylor (M), Kewish (DC). 3B — Ketchem (DC).
Second Game
Monroe;909;50;—;23;17;1
D. Creek;000;13;—;4;5;5
Warden, Irwin (4) and Sutton; Newton, K. Crume (3), Kruzic (3), Newton (4) and Merrell. WP — Warden. LP — Newton. 2B — Warden (M), Taylor (M), K. Crume (DC), J. Crume (DC). 3B — Ketchem (DC). HR — Sutton (M).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.