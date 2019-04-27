MONROE — The Monroe Dragons handed the Yoncalla Eagles a pair of Special District 3 softball losses on Saturday.
The Dragons (8-5, 7-3 SD3) won 16-1 and 15-5. Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-rule rule.
Yoncalla (2-16, 0-13) remained winless in league play. No details from the contests were provided to The News-Review.
