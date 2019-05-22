BONANZA — The Warriors came to play.
Ninth-seeded North Douglas built a 10-run cushion after four innings before settling for a 12-7 win over No. 8 Bonanza in the second round of the OSAA Class 2A/1A softball playoffs on Wednesday.
The Warriors (25-3) head to John Day Friday to face No. 1 Grant Union (22-2) in the quarterfinals. The Prospectors defeated Lost River 4-2 Wednesday.
North Douglas stroked 15 hits against Bonanza (17-10). Nicki Derrick was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the first inning. Freshman Cydni Dill went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Morgan MacDonald was 2-for-4. Riley Black added a solo homer in the first.
Derrick pitched the win, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. The junior right-hander struck out nine and walked five.
"For the first five innings we were solid," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "We jumped on them right off the bat. We got a little relaxed and made a couple of errors the last couple of innings."
Rice knows his team has a big task with Grant Union next. The Prospectors dropped down from 3A to 2A this year.
"They're No. 1, and we have to show up with our 'A' game," the coach said.
N. Douglas;303;600;0;—;12;15;3
Bonanza;000;214;0;—;7;8;3
Derrick and S. Alcantar; McGee and Mestas. WP — Derrick. LP — McGee. 2B — Dill (ND), A. Orella (B). HR — Black (ND), Derrick (ND).
