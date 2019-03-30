UNION — The North Douglas softball team picked up two victories on Saturday to conclude the Union Spring Bash, defeating Bonanza 9-0 and downing Pilot Rock 7-1.
The Warriors improved to 7-1 on the season.
Nicki Derrick pitched a no-hitter against Bonanza, striking out 12 and walking two. Derrick was also productive at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles.
Joanna Alcantar (two doubles) and Natalie Draeger were both 3-for-4, and freshman Cydni Dill had two hits in three at-bats in the first game.
Freshman Halli Vaughn was a winner in her first varsity start in the circle, allowing four hits against Pilot Rock. She struck out one and walked three.
"I feel pretty good about what we did today," N.D. coach Jesse Rice said.
The Warriors open Special District 3 play at home Wednesday with a doubleheader against Monroe.
Bonanza;000;000;0;—;0;0;3
N. Douglas;043;002;x;—;9;10;0
McGee, Berry (5) and Mestas; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — McGee. 2B — Derrick 3 (ND), J. Alcantar 2 (ND).
N. Douglas;103;120;0;—;7;7;0
Pilot Rock;001;000;0;—;1;4;3
Vaughn and Draeger; Moffit and Walker. WP — Vaughn. LP — Moffit. 2B — Vaughn (ND), S. Alcantar (ND).
