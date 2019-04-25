RIDDLE — The North Douglas softball team remained unbeaten in Class 2A/1A Special District 3 play on Wednesday with an 8-2 win over Riddle.
Nicki Derrick pitched a four-hitter for the Warriors (17-1, 10-0 SD3), who are ranked No. 2 in this week's 2A/1A coaches' poll. The junior right-hander struck out 15 and walked five.
Derrick and Natalie Draeger each had a pair of hits and Riley Black hit a solo home run.
Freshman Maddison Gaedecke doubled for the Irish (3-9, 1-6), who committed six errors. Katie Langdon took the loss, allowing seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
N. Douglas;301;011;2;—;8;7;4
Riddle;000;200;0;—;2;4;6
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Langdon and Miles. WP — Derrick. LP — Langdon. 2B — Derrick (ND), Gaedecke (R). HR — Black (ND).
