DRAIN — The North Douglas softball team hiked its winning streak to 12 games on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory over Riddle in five innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 contest at Hooker Field.
Freshman Halli Vaughn went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Warriors (16-1, 9-0 SD3), who hold a half-game lead over Central Linn (15-1, 8-0) in the league standings. Riley Black had two hits in three at-bats, including a triple.
Nicki Derrick tossed a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking two. Katie Langdon took the loss for the Irish (3-8, 1-5).
North Douglas, which is ranked No. 2 in this week's 2A/1A coaches' poll, visits Riddle Wednesday.
Riddle;000;00;—;0;2;4
N. Douglas;323;02;—;10;13;1
Langdon and Miles; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — Langdon. 2B — S. Alcantar (ND), Derrick (ND), Vaughn 2 (ND). 3B — Black (ND).
