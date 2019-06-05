Junior Nicki Derrick, who pitched North Douglas to its second Class 2A/1A softball championship in three years last weekend, was selected the Special District 3 player of the year in voting done by the coaches.
Derrick was joined on the all-league first team by three teammates: junior first baseman Natalie Draeger, senior second baseman Riley Black and senior outfielder Joanna Alcantar. Second-team picks for N.D. included junior catcher Sofia Alcantar and freshman shortstop Halli Vaughn.
The Warriors (28-3) defeated Kennedy of Mt. Angel 15-6 in the title game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Other first-team picks from the county were junior pitcher Andie Bean, senior shortstop Grace Witten, junior outfielder Gabby Parnell and junior designated player Paige Smith of Oakland.
Making the second team were freshman pitcher Shandiin Newton and junior infielder Becca Malhurin of Days Creek, and sophomore catcher Kylie Pfaff and junior third baseman Kelsie Collins of Oakland.
Marcus Campbell of Central Linn was named coach of the year.
Special District 3 Softball
All-League
Player of the Year — Nicki Derrick, jr., North Douglas.
Coach of the Year — Marcus Campbell, Central Linn.
First Team
PITCHERS — Nicki Derrick, jr., North Douglas; Andie Bean, jr., Oakland; Tyler Worden, jr., Monroe. CATCHERS — Ashley Sutton, soph., Monroe; Emma Johnson, jr., Central Linn. FIRST BASE — Natalie Draeger, jr., North Douglas. INFIELDERS — Grace Witten, sr., Oakland; Payton Holt, jr., Central Linn; Riley Black, sr., North Douglas; Dayce Riberal, sr., Lowell. OUTFIELDERS — Sarah Conner, sr., Central Linn; Joanna Alcantar, sr., North Douglas; Gabby Parnell, jr., Oakland. UTILITY — Jazmine Compton, jr., Central Linn. DESIGNATED PLAYER — Paige Smith, jr., Oakland.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Kelsey Crowson, jr., Central Linn; Raychell Litle, soph., Mohawk; Shandiin Newton, fr., Days Creek. CATCHERS — Sofia Alcantar, jr., North Douglas; Kylie Pfaff, soph., Oakland. FIRST BASE — Ella Meza, jr., Monroe. INFIELDERS — Kelsie Collins, jr., Oakland; Halli Vaughn, fr., North Douglas; Kiersten Kirkhart, sr., Oakridge; Becca Malhurin, jr., Days Creek. OUTFIELDERS — Callie Horning, jr., Monroe; Sydeney Northern, jr., Central Linn; Stacy Gordon, sr., Oakridge. UTILITY — Sierra Cargil, soph., Oakridge. DP — Emma Koch, sr., Monroe.
Honorable Mention
PITCHERS — Katie Langdon, jr., Riddle; Kaitlynn Sinnett, jr., Lowell. CATCHERS — Raelynn Trimble, sr., Lowell; Peyton Robinson, jr., Mohawk. FIRST BASE — Ashley Reeder, jr., Riddle; Vanessa Wilson, sr., Oakridge; Kennedy Mattox, soph., Mohawk. INFIELDERS — Tayla Swearingen, soph., Yoncalla; Natalie Vanderploeg, fr., Mohawk; Kylie Johnson, soph., Lowell; Lexi Jackson, sr., Days Creek. OUTFIELDER — Megan Kruzic, soph., Days Creek. DP — Ellie Witten, fr., Oakland.
