DRAIN — The No. 4-ranked North Douglas softball team rolled past No. 7 Central Linn in a pair of 10-run shutout victories in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Friday afternoon at Hooker Field.
Nicki Derrick pitched both games for the Warriors (22-1, 15-0 SD4), who are No. 3 in the coaches' poll. The junior struck out 16 of the 18 batters she faced in six innings of work in the opener for a perfect game and a 10-0 win. She also went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate in the second game.
Derrick struck out 12 in the second game and walked two while giving up two hits in another 10-0 shutout.
Riley Black went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk-off two-run home run in Game 2, helping seal the mercy rule victory.
North Douglas will look to remain unbeaten in league play when it faces Oakland on Wednesday.
First Game
C. Linn;000;000;—;0;0;0
N. Douglas;011;108;—;10;15;0
Crowson and E. Johnson; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — Crowson. 2B — Derrick (ND).
Second Game
C. Linn;000;000;—;0;2;1
N. Douglas;421;114;—;10;12;1
Crowson and E. Johnson; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — Crowson. 2B — Black 2 (ND), Morgan (ND). HR — Black (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.