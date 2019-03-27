With Nicki Derrick back in the circle and providing some offensive punch, the North Douglas softball team hopes to make a run in the Class 2A/1A softball playoffs later this spring.
The Warriors won their third and fourth games of the season without a loss on Wednesday at Hooker Field in Drain. North Douglas defeated Reedsport 9-1, then shut out Waldport 10-0 in six innings in a pair of nonleague contests.
"I think it went really well," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "We're starting to come together, starting to gel, and I'm pleased with the direction we're headed. It's a great group of girls and I like our chances to go a little further this year (in the playoffs)."
North Douglas had a successful year in 2018 without Derrick, who missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL and meniscus in her left knee sustained during the end of basketball season. The Warriors finished 21-8 overall, losing to eventual state champion Kennedy in the quarterfinals.
But Derrick is a difference-maker. She led North Douglas to its first state title in softball as a freshman, receiving 2A/1A player and pitcher of the year honors.
The junior right-hander overpowered Reedsport (2-4) and Waldport (4-1) with her pitching and stroked five hits on the afternoon.
Derrick tossed a two-hitter against the Brave, striking out 17 and walking six. She only gave up one hit against the Irish, fanning 14 and walking four.
"She was a little rusty at the beginning (against Reedsport)," Rice said. "She struggled with her control, but came around the last four innings and was solid."
North Douglas has some talented pieces with six returning starters.
The Warriors broke open a tight game against Reedsport with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, stroking six hits. Derrick and Sofia Alcantar each lined two-run doubles and Joanna Alcantar added an RBI single in the outburst.
"It took us a while to get our swing back," Rice said.
Derrick went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one triple, two RBIs and two runs in the contest. Joanna Alcantar was 2-for-3.
North Douglas got its bats going early versus Waldport, scoring five times in the first inning. Derrick ripped a two-run homer in the inning.
The Warriors finished with 13 hits in the game. Sofia Alcantar was 3-for-4 with a double, Derrick had two hits in four at-bats and knocked in four runs, and freshman Halli Vaughn and Hope Morgan were both 2-for-4.
"We came out swinging and defensively played great," Rice said.
North Douglas will play in the Union Spring Bash this weekend, facing Union/Cove (2-2) and Colton (1-2) on Friday and meeting Pilot Rock (1-3) Saturday. Pilot Rock was the state runner-up last year and Union/Cove advanced to the quarterfinals.
"This weekend will tell us everything," Rice said.
Reedsport;001;000;0;—;1;2;2
N. Douglas;000;207;x;—;9;9;2
Sams and Cooper; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — Sams. 2B — S. Alcantar (ND), Derrick 2 (ND). 3B — Derrick (ND).
Waldport;000;000;—;0;1;2
N. Douglas;510;202;—;10;13;0
Pickner and Land; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — Pickner. 2B — S. Alcantar (ND), Derrick (ND). HR — Derrick (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.