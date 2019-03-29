UNION — The North Douglas softball team split a pair of games at the Union Spring Bash tournament on Friday.
The Warriors (5-1) lost 4-3 to Union/Cove, then defeated Colton 10-0 in six innings.
"We were sluggish (in the Union game), couldn't get going," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "But we came alive against Colton."
Union (4-2) scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, capitalizing on two hits, two walks and three N.D. errors. Callie Glenn had a two-run double in the inning.
North Douglas had taken a 3-0 lead in the top half of the inning, getting RBI singles from Sofia Alcantar, Halli Vaughn and Hope Morgan.
Glenn, a freshman, picked up the decision. She fanned four and walked none. North Douglas junior Nicki Derrick pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.
"We were hitting her (Glenn), but not well," Rice said. "She could hit the outside corner. Those errors (in the sixth) cost us."
The Warriors stroked 11 hits against Colton (2-3). Vaughn, a freshman, was 3-for-4 and Joanna Alcantar was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Derrick added two hits in four at-bats.
Derrick tossed a one-hitter, fanning 10 and walking none.
North Douglas will meet Bonanza and Pilot Rock Saturday.
N. Douglas;000;030;0;—;3;5;4
Union/Cove;000;040;x;—;4;2;1
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Glenn and Kohr. WP — Glenn. LP — Derrick. 2B — Glenn (U).
N. Douglas;201;403;—;10;11;0
Colton;000;000;—;0;1;3
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Pierce and Weinberger. WP — Derrick. LP — Pierce. 2B — MacDowell (ND), J. Alcantar (ND).
