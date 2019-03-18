DRAIN — The North Douglas softball team opened its season Saturday with a 6-3 nonleague victory over Glide.
Nicki Derrick, who missed her sophomore season with a knee injury after leading the Warriors to the Class 2A/1A state title as a freshman in 2017, pitched a three-hitter.
The Wildcats (2-1) committed nine errors.
Glide;003;000;0;—;3;3;9
N. Douglas;003;111;x;—;6;6;2
Williams, Malek (6) and Malek, Ranger (6); Derick and Draeger. WP — Derrick, 1-0. LP — Williams. 2B — Derrick (ND), Black (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.