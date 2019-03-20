DRAIN — The North Douglas softball team whipped Pleasant Hill, 12-1, in five innings in a nonleague game on Wednesday.
Riley Black hit a grand slam in the first inning for the Warriors (2-0). Nicki Derrick and freshman Halli Vaughn combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Derrick and Vaughn both went 3-for-3 at the plate, Sofia Alcantar and Hope Ward were both 3-for-4 and Natalie Draeger was 2-for-3.
"Our bats definitely came around today," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "We've got some really talented freshmen, along with the experienced players."
North Douglas will host Waldport and Reedsport on March 27.
Pleasant Hill;001;00;—;1;1;4
N. Douglas;441;3x;—;12;16;3
Sharr and McGuire; Derrick, Vaughn (5) and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick, 2-0. LP — Sharr. 2B — Vaughn (ND), Ward (ND), Derrick (ND), Dill (ND), MacDowell (ND). HR — Black (ND).
