LOWELL — The North Douglas softball team stayed in the driver's seat in the Special District 3 race on Saturday following a pair of wins over Lowell.
The Warriors won 15-0 and 13-0, improving to 19-1 overall and 12-0 in SD3. North Douglas is 1 1/2 games ahead of second place Central Linn (17-2, 10-1).
Freshman Halli Vaughn pitched a two-hitter in the first game, striking out eight and walking none. Natalie Draeger and Morgan MacDonald each went 3-for-3 and freshman Cydni Dill was 3-for-4 in the contest.
Nicki Derrick tossed a no-hitter in the second game, fanning 10 and walking none. Riley Black was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Sofia Alcantar went 3-for-3 with a walk. Natalie Draeger homered.
"We're playing really good defense right now," said N.D. coach Jesse Rice, whose club played errorless ball on the day.
The Warriors host Yoncalla Tuesday.
First Game
N. Douglas;(11)12;10;—;15;14;0
Lowell;000;00;—;0;2;4
Vaughn and S. Alcantar; Sinnett and McFadden. WP — Vaughn. LP — Sinnett. 2B — S. Alcantar (ND), Black (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;103;63;—;13;15;0
Lowell;000;00;—;0;0;3
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Brooks and McFadden. WP – Derrick. LP — Brooks. 2B — Black (ND), Dill (ND). 3B — Black (ND). HR — Draeger (ND).
