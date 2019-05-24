JOHN DAY — “We’re still the Road Warriors,” joked North Douglas softball coach Jesse Rice.
He was right, of course. The ninth-seeded Warriors posted their second win of the week on the road Friday, shutting out No. 1 Grant Union 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 2A/1A playoffs.
“This was our best game of the year, so far,” Rice said. “We played solid defensively and got nine hits off a good pitcher (Macy Strong).”
Nicki Derrick tossed a four-hitter for North Douglas (26-3), which will host No. 20 Lakeview (20-8) in the semifinals Tuesday.
The Honkers upset No. 4 Central Linn 9-5 in the quarterfinals.
Derrick, a junior right-hander, struck out 16 and walked four.
“One of the best games I’ve seen her pitch,” Rice said. “They’re a good hitting team and she had them all mixed up.”
Joanna Alcantar, Riley Black and freshman Cydni Dill all went 2-for-3 for the Warriors. Derrick contributed an RBI single in the fifth and Sofia Alcantar added a run-scoring double in the seventh.
“We haven’t been home since Wednesday morning,” Rice said. “We’re all looking forward to sleeping in our own beds.”
N. Douglas 100 001 3 — 5 9 1
G. Union 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Strong and Wright. WP — Derrick. LP — Strong. 2B — Black (ND), S. Alcantar (ND), Wright (GU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.