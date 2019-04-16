DAYS CREEK — The North Douglas softball team kept its share of first place in Special District 3 with a pair of wins over Days Creek on Tuesday.
The Warriors, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A/1A coaches' poll, won 7-2 and 11-0, improving to 12-1 on the season and 5-0 in league. The Wolves dropped to 1-6 and 0-4.
Nicki Derrick tossed a one-hitter in the opener, striking out 16 and walking three. Kyla Crume had the lone hit for Days Creek, singling in the sixth inning.
Freshman Halli Vaughn went 3-for-4 with three doubles for the Warriors. Natalie Draeger and Cydni Dill each went 2-for-4.
"I thought we competed well in the first game," D.C. coach Katie Staudemaier said. "(Freshman) Shandiin Newton pitched a really good game for us, she only gave up three earned runs."
N.D. scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning in the nightcap. Vaughn pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Freshman Samantha MacDowell was 2-for-2 for the Warriors.
Days Creek is scheduled to host Oakland Thursday. North Douglas will host Oakridge Wednesday in a doubleheader.
First Game
N. Douglas;203;010;1;—;7;11;2
Days Creek;001;000;1;—;2;1;3
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Newton and Merrell. WP — Derrick. LP — Newton. 2B — Vaughn 3 (ND).
Second Game
Days Creek;000;00;—;0;3;0
N. Douglas;017;3x;—;11;7;0
Newton, Kruzic (2), Mahurn (4) and Merrell; Vaughn and Draeger. WP — Vaughn. LP — Newton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.