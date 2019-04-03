MONROE — The North Douglas softball team opened Special District 3 play on Wednesday with a convincing pair of victories over Monroe.
The Warriors won the opener 13-3 and shut out the Dragons 10-0 in the nightcap, both games going six innings. The twin bill was scheduled for Drain, but moved to Benton County due to field conditions.
Joanna Alcantar was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Warriors (9-1, 2-0 SD3) in the first game. Natalie Draeger, Hope Morgan and Halli Vaughn all had two hits, with Vaughn knocking in two runs. Nicki Derrick ripped a two-run homer in the fifth.
Derrick pitched a three-hitter, striking out 13 and walking three. Ashley Sutton hit a three-run homer for the Dragons (1-4, 0-2) in the third.
Derrick tossed a three-hitter in the second game, fanning nine and walking two. Riley Black was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run shot in the first.
Vaughn hit a solo home run in the fourth. Morgan and Draeger each stroked two hits.
North Douglas will host Riddle on Monday in a league contest.
First Game
Monroe;003;000;—;3;3;4
N. Douglas;202;063;—;13;10;2
Warden and Sutton; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — Warden. 3B — S. Alcantar (ND). HR — Sutton (M), Derrick (ND).
Second Game
Monroe;000;000;—;0;3;3
N. Douglas;302;104;—;10;13;0
Warden and Sutton; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — Warden. 2B — Black (ND), Vaughn (ND), Derrick (ND). HR — Black (ND), Vaughn (ND).
