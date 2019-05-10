MARCOLA — The North Douglas softball team picked up a sweep of Mohawk in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Friday, and won the league championship outright.
The Warriors (24-2, 17-1 SD3), who are ranked No. 1 in the latest 2A/1A coaches' poll, won the opener 17-1 in six innings and took the nightcap 16-0 in five innings.
"I feel great walking away with the league title," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "Oakland and Central Linn pushed us to the limit."
The Oakers finished one game behind the Warriors and the Cobras were two games back in third.
Freshman Halli Vaughn, filling in for ace pitcher Nicki Derrick (ineligible for the week), pitched both wins. Vaughn struck out eight and walked one in the first game, and tossed a one-hitter in the nightcap with eight strikeouts and two walks.
"That's a lot of pressure for a freshman, but Halli did a great job," Rice said. "She hit her spots."
Vaughn aided her cause in the first game by going 4-for-4 at the plate. Freshman Cydni Dill was 3-for-3 with two triples and four RBIs, and Hope Morgan was 3-for-4.
Freshman Megan Cutsforth was 3-for-3 for N.D. in the second game. Riley Black, Vaughn, Morgan MacDonald, Sofia Alcantar, Morgan and Natalie Draeger all had two hits.
North Douglas will host the league tournament on Wednesday.
First Game
N. Douglas;013;328;—;17;19;0
Mohawk;000;001;—;1;6;2
Vaughn and S. Alcantar; Litle, K. Nation (3) and Robinson. WP — Vaughn. LP — Litle. 2B — Vaughn (ND), Morgan (ND), J. Nation (M), K. Nation (M), Vanderploeg (M). 3B — Dill 2 (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;1(10)1;22;—;16;16;0
Mohawk;000;00;—;0;1;2
Vaughn and S. Alcantar; K. Nation and J. Nation. WP — Vaughn. LP — K. Nation. 3B — S. Alcantar (N), Morgan (ND), Draeger (ND).
