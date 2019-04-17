DRAIN — It was all North Douglas in a matchup of Warriors on Wednesday.
North Douglas swept winless Oakridge in a Special District 3 softball doubleheader, prevailing 10-0 and 16-3 at Hooker Field. The first game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run rule and the nightcap ended in five.
Nicki Derrick pitched a perfect game in the opener for North Douglas (14-1, 7-0 SD3), striking out all 18 batters she faced.
Derrick was 3-for-3 with a walk and Riley Black went 2-for-2 with a walk in the win.
North Douglas pounded out 14 hits in the second game. Freshman Megan Cutsforth was 3-for-3, Hope Morgan went 3-for-4 and Black was 2-for-2 with two walks.
Freshman Halli Vaughn got the decision, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Oakridge (0-9, 0-5) had three doubles.
North Douglas, which is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A/1A coaches' poll, is scheduled to play at No. 9 Oakland Monday.
First Game
N. Douglas;240;301;—;10;11;1
Oakridge;000;000;—;0;0;5
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Jones, Cox (1), Mason (2) and Cargil. WP — Derrick. LP — Cox. 2B — Draeger (ND), Cutsforth (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;380;50;—;16;14;1
Oakridge;300;00;—;3;4;6
Vaughn and Draeger; Mason, Jones (3), Cargil (4) and Cargil, Mason (4). WP — Vaughn. LP — Mason. 2B — Vaughn (ND), Draeger (ND), MacDonald (ND), Wilson (O), Kirkhart (O), Cargil (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.