The Roseburg High softball team held a one-run lead and was three outs away from completing its first season sweep of North Medford since 2008 on Tuesday at Stewart Park.
But the mighty Black Tornado — a tradition-rich program with eight state championships to its credit — delivered in crunch time.
The nine-time defending conference champions scored two runs in the top of the seventh, then turned back a Roseburg threat with the bases loaded in the bottom half to take a 4-3 Southwest Conference win and knock the Indians out of a tie for first place.
Roseburg (13-7, 8-2 SWC) trails Sheldon (17-3, 9-1) by one game in the race with five games left in the regular season. Grants Pass (17-3, 7-3) is one game back of the Tribe in third.
Sheldon is No. 2, Grants Pass No. 3 and Roseburg No. 9 in this week's Class 6A coaches' poll.
The Indians had a great offensive start against North Medford left-hander Ella Ivens, getting five hits and three runs in the bottom of the first. But Roseburg didn't collect another hit and was shut out over the last six innings.
Both clubs had missed opportunities, the Tornado (11-9, 4-6) stranding 15 runners on base and the Indians leaving eight aboard.
"It's definitely hard ... it stings, for sure," Roseburg senior second baseman Marinda Carlyle said. "Our goal was to sweep them because we haven't done that in a long time and they've always been our rival in softball.
"They were the better team in that situation. We had too many errors and couldn't hit the ball when we needed to."
"It's very frustrating," Roseburg senior third baseman Jordan Gibson said. "Our main thing was not coming up with the clutch hits when we had runners on base. But (North Medford) is a really good team. We came out a little flat, they came here to play and I guess that's what happens."
Roseburg starter Mady Blevins was living on the edge against the Tornado, working out of bases loaded jams in the second and fourth innings to help the Indians hold on to the lead.
In the fourth, Blevins was down 3-0 in the count to North cleanup hitter Chelby Smalley with two outs, but battled back and was able to retire Smalley on a groundout to snuff the rally.
"Mady did a great job, keeping those (potential) runs from getting in," Carlyle said. "Being able to hit her spots and getting balls to go where they needed to, I was really proud of her."
But North Medford got some good fortune in the seventh.
Makenna Austin led off with a single and pinch-hitter Shahar Miles followed with a single that skipped off the glove of a drawn-in Gibson. Ivens laid down a bunt single that the Indians weren't able to make a play on to load the sacks.
Neveah Smith and Kyleigh Lopez hit back-to-back RBI singles to put the Tornado in front.
"One of the strategies we were going to use in this game was having me play up (in front of third base) more than usual, so I'd be able to get more bunts," Gibson said. "But they didn't bunt as much as we expected and they slapped it right over my head."
North Medford had five left-handed batters in its lineup.
"We didn't execute with the bunt play and that's where they got us," Carlyle said.
"That's one of the biggest differences in today's game ... their ability to play small ball and our inability to move runners," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "They put pressure on you on the bases. They have several slappers, it's a different dynamic. They hit balls in the holes and executed the small game phenomenally."
Ivens pitched her way into trouble in the bottom of the seventh, issuing walks to Gibson, Samie Bergmann and Blevins to load the bases with two outs. But Ivens retired Stephanie Blix on a groundout to end the contest.
Gibson, Ericka Allen, Samie Bergmann and Blevins all hit singles for Roseburg in the first, Bergmann knocking in Gibson. After a flyout, Carlyle lined a two-run single as the Indians took a 3-2 advantage.
"I think we got too comfortable (after the first inning)," Carlyle admitted.
"After they put runs on, we bounced back a little bit and soon as we scored three we laid back," Gibson said. "We got in our heads and it showed at the plate."
Ivens finished 4-for-4 for the Tornado. Lopez was 3-for-5, while Lauren Barry, Makenna Austin and Grace Johnson all contributed two hits.
Ivens, who lost 6-4 to Roseburg on April 6 in Medford, struck out two and walked six. Blevins fanned eight and walked none.
"It's a tough one," Deaver said. "We score three runs in the first, then blank out the rest of the game. We kind of did it to ourselves. We have to play cleaner."
The Indians will travel to Grants Pass for a doubleheader Friday.
N. Medford;200;000;2;—;4;16;2
Roseburg;300;000;0;—;3;5;5
Ivens and Smalley; Blevins and Bergmann. WP — Ivens. LP — Blevins. 2B — Smalley (NM), Ivens (NM).
