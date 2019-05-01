OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team scored nine runs in the opening two innings and it was more than enough on Tuesday as the Oakers handed Riddle a 9-2 Special District 3 loss.
Kylie Pfaff was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for the Oakers (13-3, 9-2 SD3), who are in third place in the league standings. Grace Witten was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Kelsie Collins and Ellie Witten each added two hits. Paige Smith knocked in three runs.
Andrea Bean pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Emilee Ball was 2-for-3 for the Irish (4-13, 2-10).
Oakland hosts Yoncalla Thursday. Riddle hosts Mohawk in a doubleheader Friday.
Riddle;000;011;0;—;2;4;1
Oakland;540;000;x;—;9;12;1
Langdon and Miles; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — Langdon. 2B — Langdon (R), Pfaff (O), Smith (O).
