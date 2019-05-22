MT. ANGEL — The Oakland softball team failed to advance beyond its opening game of the OSAA Class 2A/1A playoffs on Wednesday, falling 12-2 to seventh-seeded seeded Kennedy.
Grace Schaecher earned the win for the Trojans (20-4). She shut down the Oakers' bats, allowing only two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts.
Kennedy used a nine-run eruption in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the No. 10 Oakers away and earn a 10-run rule victory. The middle of Kennedy's lineup did the most damage at the plate in the game as batters No. 3 through No. 5 — Emily Cuff, Schaecher, and Ellie Cantu — combined for nine RBIs on 5-for-10 hitting.
Andie Bean took loss for Oakland, which finished the season 20-5. Kelsie Collins was the lone standout at the plate for the Oakers, going went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Paige Smith tripled in the loss.
Kennedy will host No. 15 seeded Glide in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats upset of No. 2 Union 6-3 Wednesday.
The Oakers graduate just one senior, shortstop Grace Witten.
Oakland;000;200;—;2;5;5
Kennedy;300;009;—;12;8;1
Bean and Pfaff; Schaecher and Cuff. WP — Schaecher. LP — Bean. 2B — Witten (O), Cantu (K), Schaecher (K). 3B — Smith (O).
