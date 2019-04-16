YONCALLA — The bats erupted and the Oakland softball team thoroughly demolished the Yoncalla Eagles, 21-0, in a Special District 3 game on Tuesday.
Oakland (8-1, 4-0 SD3) used a nine-run third inning to put the Eagles (2-7, 0-4) away.
Oakers leadoff hitter Gabby Parnell went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs. Starting pitcher Andrea Bean went five innings and struck out eight while walking one and only allowing one hit. Bean went 2-for-2 with four runs scored and three walks.
Yoncalla starter Sammy McCall went four innings and gave up nine earned runs. McCall walked 10.
The Oakers will visit Days Creek on Thursday. Yoncalla will face Riddle on Wednesday.
Oakland;009;66;—;21;10;0
Yoncalla;000;00;—;0;1;2
Bean and Pfaff; McCall, Carnes (5) and Peacock. WP — Bean. LP — McCall. 2B — Parnell (O). 3B — Smith (O).
