OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team got a challenge from Days Creek before picking up a 2-0 win in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 contest on Monday afternoon.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Andrea Bean struck out 11 and walked one for the Oakers (17-3, 13-2 SD3), while freshman Shandiin Newton fanned six while allowing six hits and only one earned run for the Wolves (4-16, 4-13).
Oakland put two runs on the board in the first inning. Kylie Pfaff tripled to score Bean and then Grace Witten followed with another triple to cap off the scoring. Kelsie Collins led the Oakers with two hits in three at-bats.
Becca Mahurin had Days Creek's lone hit.
Oakland will visit North Douglas on Wednesday. Days Creek concluded its season.
D. Creek;000;000;0;—;0;1;1
Oakland;200;000;—;2;6;1
Newton and Merrell; Bean and Pfaff; WP — Bean. LP — Newton. 3B — Witten (O), Pfaff (O).
