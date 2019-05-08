The Oakland Oakers came through with their biggest win of the softball season on Wednesday.
Freshman Ellie Witten brought Kelsie Collins home with a double in the top of the seventh inning to give Oakland the lead and Andrea Bean kept North Douglas off the scoreboard in the bottom half to take a 2-1 win in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game at Howard’s Field in Drain.
“The girls are feeling really good about themselves,” Oakland coach Johanna Held said. “It’s a great win for us.”
The Warriors (22-2, 15-1 SD3), who are ranked No. 1 in this week’s Class 2A/1A coaches’ poll, suffered their first league loss and had an 18-game winning streak snapped.
Oakland (18-3, 14-2) moved into second place in the race, just percentage points ahead of Central Linn (22-4, 15-3).
North Douglas coach Jesse Rice credited the Oakers.
“It was a really good game, could’ve gone either way,” Rice said. “We played well, but Oakland played a little better. They earned it, they deserved to win.”
The Warriors were without their ace pitcher, junior Nicki Derrick, who’s ineligible this week, according to Rice.
Bean outdueled North Douglas freshman Halli Vaughn in the circle.
Bean, a junior right-hander, gave up nine hits and one run with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Vaughn allowed six hits and two runs, fanning four and walking two.
“Andie was hitting her spots well and kept them off-balance,” Held said.
“Bean threw a great game,” Rice agreed.
The Warriors left seven runners on base.
“We just couldn’t get balls to drop when we needed them to,” Rice said.
Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the first when Kylie Pfaff doubled and scored on a single by Grace Witten.
North Douglas tied up the contest in the third when Riley Black scored Sofia Alcantar on a suicide squeeze play.
Natalie Draeger led the Warriors at the plate, going 3-for-3.
North Douglas was No. 5 and Oakland No. 9 in the OSAA power rankings Wednesday night.
The Oakers evened the season series with North Douglas with the victory. The Warriors shut out Oakland 1-0 on April 22 in Oakland.
Oakland wraps up the regular season Friday, traveling to Monroe (13-6, 12-4) for a doubleheader. North Douglas ends its league schedule when the Warriors go to Mohawk (9-10, 8-8) on Friday for a twin bill.
Oakland 100 000 1 — 2 6 2
N. Douglas 001 000 0 — 1 9 1
Bean and Pfaff; Vaughn and S. Alcantar. WP — Bean. LP — Vaughn. 2B — Pfaff (O), E. Witten (O).
