OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team cruised to a pair of Special District 3 victories over Lowell on Saturday, winning 14-5 and 15-1.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Oakers (16-3, 12-2 SD3) are percentage points ahead of Central Linn (21-4, 14-3) in second place in the league standings. North Douglas (22-1, 15-0) has all but clinched the SD3 title.
Oakland hosts Days Creek on Monday, plays at North Douglas Wednesday and ends the regular season Friday with a doubleheader at fourth-place Monroe (11-6, 10-4).
The Oakers pounded out 20 hits in Saturday's opener. Andrea Bean led the way, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, one triple, four RBIs and three runs. Freshman Ellie Witten went 4-for-4 with three runs. Paige Smith was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Gabby Parnell, Kylie Pfaff, Grace Witten and Shianne Kelm all chipped in two hits.
Bean pitched the win, allowing seven hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
In Game 2, Oakland used an 11-run second inning to put away the Red Devils (6-13, 6-9).
Pfaff was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Grace Witten went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs. Bean went the distance, fanning six.
First Game
Lowell;100;040;0;—;5;7;1
Oakland;240;152;x;—;14;20;6
Sinnett and Trimble; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — Sinnett. 2B — Pfaff (O), Bean 2 (O), Parnell (O). 3B — Riberal (L), Brooks (L), Bean (O).
Second Game
Lowell;000;10;—;1;5;0
Oakland;3(11)1;0x;—;15;7;1
Brooks, Trimble (2) and McFadden; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — Brooks. 2B — Johnson (L), Pfaff (O), Kelm (O).
