DAYS CREEK — Andrea Bean shut down the Days Creek softball team on Thursday afternoon, throwing a complete-game shutout and leading Oakland to a 9-0 victory.
Oakland (9-1, 5-0 SD3) secured the victory thanks to five runs in the seventh inning. The outburst came from a triple by Gabby Parnell, a single by Kelsie Collins and a double by Bean.
Bean allowed one hit, fanning nine and walking one. Bean was 3-for-4 with two doubles at the plate and scored three times. Parnell, Collins and Grace Witten each knocked in two runs.
Shandiin Newton took the loss for Days Creek (1-7, 0-5). She surrendered eight runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out three. Megan Kruzic had the Wolves' lone hit.
Days Creek coach Katie Staudemaier said, "Things should be going better, we struggle with fast pitchers. This was our third game with just one hit, but we've faced the three fastest pitchers in the league so I think it'll get better from here."
Oakland will play a doubleheader with Mohawk on Saturday. Days Creek will face Lowell in a twin bill Friday.
Oakland;000;202;5;—;9;7;0
D. Creek;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
Bean and Pfaff; Newton, Malhurn (7) and Merrell. WP — Bean. LP — Newton. 2B — Witten (O), Bean 2 (O). 3B — Parnell (O).
