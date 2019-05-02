OAKLAND — Andrea Bean came close to pitching a perfect game on Thursday, settling for a one-hitter as Oakland dominated Yoncalla 23-0 in five innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game.
Bean, a junior right-hander, struck out 10 and walked none. Tayla Swearingen had the only hit for the Eagles (2-18, 0-15 SD3), who have lost 15 straight.
Paige Smith knocked in six runs and scored four for the Oakers (14-3, 10-2), who are third place behind North Douglas (20-1, 13-0) and Central Linn (20-2, 13-1) in the league standings. Grace Witten was 2-for-2 with two walks, four runs and two RBIs. Aubrey Templeton had two RBIs and scored twice, and Shianne Kelm knocked in three runs.
Oakland, ranked No. 9 in this week's coaches' poll, is scheduled to host Lowell Saturday in a doubleheader. Yoncalla will host Riddle Monday.
Yoncalla;000;00;—;0;1;4
Oakland;17(11);4x;—;23;8;0
McCall, Carnes (3), Peacock (4) and Peacock, Carnes (4); Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — McCall. 2B — Smith (O).
