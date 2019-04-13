BONANZA — Andrea Bean's walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Oakland softball team to an 11-10 win over Coquille on Saturday in the Bonanza Tournament.
The Oakers (7-1 overall) later lost to Bonanza, 11-9.
Gabby Parnell went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs for Oakland versus Coquille. Kylie Pfaff was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs and Grace Witten went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and two RBIs.
Grace Witten had two hits in four at-bats, including a home run, and three RBIs versus Bonanza. Parnell, Pfaff, Paige Smith and Ellie Witten all contributed two hits.
The Oakers are scheduled to play at Yoncalla Tuesday.
Coquille;022;202;20;—;10;14;2
Oakland;211;060;01;—;11;13;5
Ekelund and Sanders; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — Ekelund. 2B — Ekelund (C), G. Witten (O), E. Witten (O), Bean (O). 3B — G. Witten. HR — Ekelund (C), Pfaff (O).
Oakland;320;022;0;—;9;12;0
Bonanza;000;362;x;—;11;10;0
Bean and Pfaff; McGee, Jennings (6) and Mestes. WP — McGee. LP — Bean. 2B — Bean (O), Parnell 2 (O), Jennings (B), McGee (B). HR — G. Witten (O), Pitcock (B), Orella (B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.