HALSEY — The Oakland softball team handed Central Linn its first Special District 3 loss of the season in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday, winning 4-3.
The Cobras rebounded to take the nightcap, 14-3, in six innings.
Andrea Bean tossed a four-hitter in the opener for the Oakers (10-3, 6-2 SD3), striking out 12 and walking two. She allowed no earned runs. Gabby Parnell, Bean and Kelsie Collins each had two hits, and Paige Smith homered and knocked in three runs.
Central Linn (17-2, 10-1) broke the contest open with five runs in the bottom of the third in the nightcap. Payton Holt and Sarah Conner were both 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. One of Conner's hits was a home run.
Kylie Pfaff was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland, which committed five errors. Kelsey Crowson pitched the win for C.L., fanning five.
The Oakers host Mohawk Monday in a doubleheader.
First Game
Oakland;310;000;0;—;4;9;2
C. Linn;000;030;0;—;3;4;1
Bean and Pfaff; Crowson and E. Johnson. WP — Bean. LP — Crowson. 2B — Bean (O). HR — Smith (O).
Second Game
Oakland;300;000;—;3;7;5
C. Linn;135;113;—;14;12;2
Bean and Pfaff; Crowson and E. Johnson. WP — Crowson. LP — Bean. 2B — Smith (O), Conner (CL), Holt (CL), Crowell (CL), Compton (CL). HR — Pfaff (O), Conner (CL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.