COQUILLE — The Oakland softball team had a strong offensive push early in its contest with Coquille and left with a 5-3 nonleague victory on Tuesday afternoon.
Andie Bean pitched a three-hitter for the Oakers (3-0), striking out seven. Grace Witten, Gabby Parnell and Bean each had a pair of hits and Parnell knocked in two runs.
Ellie Ekelund had two RBIs and a hit for the Red Devils (1-2).
Oakland will play a nonleague doubleheader at Bandon on Friday.
Oakland;410;000;0;—;5;8;0
Coquille;002;000;1;—;3;3;2
Bean and Pflaff; Galino and Cortez. WP — Bean. LP — Galino. 2B — Bean (O), Parnell (O), Templeton (O), Collins (O), Cortez (C).
