MONROE — The Oakland softball team crushed Monroe in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Friday.
The Oakers (20-3, 16-2 SD3) took game one 2-1 and won game two 14-3 to clinch second place in the league standings.
Andrea Bean pitched a pair of complete games for Oakland. Bean fanned 14 batters in the first game and 11 in the second in a pair of seven-inning performances.
Grace Witten's solo homer in the second inning kicked off a high-scoring game two for the Oakers. Ellie Witten and Aubrey Templeton each had three RBIs in the nightcap. Witten was 3-for-5, while Templeton was 2-for-4 with a walk.
Tyler Warden took both losses for the Dragons (13-8, 12-6).
Oakland will likely enter the playoffs as a top 10 team; it's currently ranked No. 9 in the OSAA coaches' poll and power rankings.
First Game
Oakland;000;200;0;—;2;4;2
Monroe;000;100;0;—;1;4;2
Bean and Pfaff; Warden and Sutton. WP — Bean. LP — Warden. 2B — Parnell (O), Collins, (O), Bean (O), Meca (M).
Second Game
Oakland;010;442;3;—;14;14;6
Monroe;011;000;1;—;3;8;8
Bean and Pfaff; Warden and Sutton. WP — Bean. LP — Warden. 2B — Pfaff (O), Templeton (O), E. Witten (O), Horning (M). HR — G. Witten (O).
