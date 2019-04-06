OAKLAND — Andrea Bean delivered a pair of strong pitching performances and the Oakland softball team opened Special District 3 play with 10-0 and 13-3 wins on Saturday.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Bean tossed a one-hitter in the opener, striking out seven and walking none. Grace Witten knocked in two runs and Kylie Pfaff scored three runs for the Oakers (5-0, 2-0 SD3).
In Game 2, Gabby Parnell went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, Witten was 2-for-3 with three runs and Aubrey Templeton contributed a three-run double.
Bean hurled a three-hitter with six strikeouts. Vanessa Wilson went 2-for-2 for the Warriors.
Oakland is scheduled to host Reedsport on Monday in a nonleague game.
First Game
Oakridge;000;00;—;0;1;0
Oakland;340;21;—;10;4;1
Cargil and Rumer; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — Cargil.
Second Game
Oakridge;000;21;—;3;3;0
Oakland;344;2x;—;13;9;2
Cargil, Cox (1), Mason (3) and Rumer; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — Cargil. 2B — Templeton (Oakl). 3B — Bean (Oakl).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.