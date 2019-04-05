SUTHERLIN — Pleasant Hill used a nine-run first inning and defeated Sutherlin 16-5 in a nonleague softball game on Friday.
The contest was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Chloe Sharr went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Billies (5-3). Madison Quick was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, while Stella Hucka went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Aryana Ramirez-Reyes was 2-for-2 for the Bulldogs (4-7), who have dropped five straight. Erica MacDonald doubled.
"We struggled with our baserunning," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "The girls have to believe in themselves."
Sutherlin opens Far West League at home Tuesday against Cascade Christian. The Challengers are ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A OSAAtoday coaches' poll.
Pleasant Hill;950;02;—;16;10;4
Sutherlin;031;10;—;5;7;2
Sharr and McGuire; Ganger, Parsons (1) and Magana. WP — Sharr. LP — Ganger. 2B — Beckes (PH), MacDonald (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.