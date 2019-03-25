JOHN DAY — Rainier defeated Sutherlin softball, 9-5, in Monday's game at the Grant Union Spring Break Invitational.
Rainier scored four runs in the first three innings, before Sutherlin was able to get two runs in. Rainier scored three runs in the seventh inning.
Kayla Luther hit a home run for Sutherlin in the fifth inning. She was 2-for-4 overall. Rylee Parsons was 3-for-4 and Aysiah Candelaria went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Rainier;103;011;3;—;9;7;3
Sutherlin;002;021;0;—;5;10;4
King; Ganger, Parsons (6). WP — King. LP — Ganger. 2B — King (R), O'Brien (R), Kellar (R). HR — Luther (S).
