MYRTLE POINT — The Reedsport softball team pulled out a 6-5 victory over Myrtle Point on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game.
No details from the game were provided to The News-Review. The Brave (5-7, 3-2 SD4) are scheduled to play at Coquille Wednesday.
