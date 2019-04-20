REEDSPORT — The Reedsport softball team scored a 22-2 win over Gold Beach on Friday in a Special District 4 game.
Erin Sharp homered and doubled for the Brave (4-7, 2-2 SD4). Aubree Rohde had three hits and scored three runs.
Reedsport is scheduled to visit Myrtle Point Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.