RIDDLE — Katie Langdon pitched a two-hitter as the Riddle softball team defeated Chiloquin, 12-4, on Friday in a nonleague game.
Langdon struck out 11 and walked three. Mechelle Watson and Maddison Gaedecke both went 2-for-4 for the Irish (2-4 overall).
Riddle is scheduled to play at North Douglas Monday in a Special District 3 game, weather permitting.
Chiloquin;003;000;1;—;4;2;9
Riddle;063;030;x;—;12;9;5
Frost and Parrish; Langdon and Miles. WP — Langdon. LP — Frost. 2B — Ball (R), Gaedecke (R).
