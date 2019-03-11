ROGUE RIVER — Riddle dropped a 11-1 nonleague softball decision to Rogue River in five innings on Monday in its season opener.
Lizzy Atteberry tossed a two-hitter for the Chieftains. Akira Alvarado went 2-for-3.
Katarina Schartner and Mechelle Watson had singles for the Irish, who committed seven errors. Katie Langdon took the loss, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
Riddle is scheduled to host Bandon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
Riddle;100;00;—;1;2;7
R. River;504;2x;—;11;4;3
Langdon and Miles; Atteberry and Rangel. WP — Atteberry. LP — Langdon, 0-1.
