RIDDLE — The Riddle softball team picked up its first Class 2A/1A Special District 3 win on Wednesday with a 26-6 victory over Yoncalla in five innings.
Freshman Maddison Gaedecke went 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks for the Irish (3-4, 1-1 SD3). Riddle took advantage of 23 walks or hit by pitches.
Katie Langdon tossed a four-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. Tayla Swearingen hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Eagles (2-8, 0-5).
The Irish are scheduled to host Lowell on Friday in a doubleheader. Yoncalla will host Lowell Thursday in a twin bill.
Yoncalla;210;03;—;6;4;3
Riddle;5(12)5;4x;—;26;6;5
Carnes, McCall (2), Stevens (2) and Peacock; Langdon and Miles. WP — Langdon. LP — Carnes. 3B — Gaedecke (R). HR — Swearingen (Y).
