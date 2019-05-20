Roseburg did all of its damage offensively in the first two innings, then relied on pitching and defense to keep Lakeridge at bay the rest of the way on Monday.
The seventh-seeded Indians advanced to the second round of the Class 6A softball playoffs with a 7-1 victory over the No. 26 Pacers of Lake Oswego at Stewart Park.
Roseburg (17-9), the third-place team from the Southwest Conference, will host No. 10 Barlow (19-9) Wednesday. The Bruins, who won the Mt. Hood Conference title, shut out No. 23 Bend 3-0 Monday in Gresham.
"When it's about the playoffs, it's about winning and overall I think the girls did a great job today," Roseburg coach Brad Deaver said. "We came out on fire, then possibly got a little complacent. But we made plays on defense and our pitching was great. We did a lot of little things right."
Senior catcher Samie Bergmann led the Tribe at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. She also made a big defensive play in the top of the second inning, picking off Mackenzie Nelson at second base with a throw right on the money for the second out after the Pacers (12-14) had scored their only run of the contest.
"I didn't think it was our cleanest game. We've played better games, but we got the job done and that's what we needed to do," Bergmann said.
"I'm very satisfied," Roseburg pitcher Madysn Blevins said. "We should've kept it going after the second inning. We kind of went on a pedestal and didn't score as much as we could've. But we stayed aggressive throughout the whole game and I pitched very well."
Blevins, a senior right-hander, gave up a run-scoring double to Nelson and scattered seven hits in the contest. She struck out 10 and walked none.
"Some of their hitters, they hit the ball — I'm not going to lie," Blevins said. "I knew I had to pitch hard and make my balls move. I didn't throw my fastball. I was throwing my curve — it was on — my riseball worked a couple of times and the changeup was working."
"Mady threw a good game, but I think she would tell you she needs to work ahead in the count a little more," Bergmann said. "She worked behind in the count more than she normally does. It worked out and she came back every time."
Blevins got Roseburg on the scoreboard with an RBI single off Lakeridge freshman Holly Beeman with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Bergmann hit an infield single and courtesy runner Eliana Bruton scored from first on Blevins' hit down the right field line.
The Indians capitalized on four hits, one walk and a couple of Lakeridge errors to score six times in the second inning.
Marinda Carlyle led off with a single and Brittany Glasser had a bunt single that dropped between two Pacers. A sacrifice bunt by Kami Gibson moved Carlyle and Glasser up to third and second respectively.
Jazmyn Murphy hit a groundball that was booted by Lakeridge shortstop Lexi Smith, allowing Carlyle and Glasser to score. Jordan Gibson reached on an error and Ericka Allen walked to load the bases.
Bergmann followed with a two-run single to make it 5-1. Freshman Stephanie Blix added a two-run single with two outs to give the Indians a six-run cushion.
Roseburg wasn't able to score in the last four innings. Glasser finished 2-for-3 and Blix was 1-for-2 with a walk.
"We were kind of getting comfortable with her (Holly Beeman's) speed," Bergmann said. "Instead of trying to hit line drives, we were trying to hit it out. We had a lot of flyballs. It's about staying disciplined and swinging at good pitches."
Kathryn Beeman, the lone senior for the Pacers, went 2-for-3 with a double.
The Indians turn their attention to Barlow, which handed Roseburg a 7-5 loss in eight innings at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational on March 26. Bergan Grant doubled and tripled and knocked in three runs for the Bruins in that contest.
Roseburg was No. 6 and Barlow No. 9 in the final 6A coaches' poll.
Lakeridge;010;000;0;—;1;7;4
Roseburg;160;000;x;—;7;8;3
H. Beeman and Bjornson; Blevins and Bergmann. WP — Blevins. LP — H. Beeman. 2B — K. Beeman (L), Nelson (L), Mickey (L), Bergmann 2 (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.