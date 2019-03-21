Roseburg’s softball team used a hot start at the plate to propel itself to a 9-4 victory over West Salem at Stewart Park on Tuesday to return to .500 on the season.
Roseburg (3-3) scored nine runs on 14 hits in the game. Senior starting pitcher Madsyn Blevins struck out 10 batters and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Roseburg freshman Stephanie Blix went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the game.
Aliah Wilsey allowed 14 hits and took the loss for West Salem. Taylor Holmquist had a home run for the Titans (2-4).
Roseburg will play in the Spring Break Tournament in Medford on Monday.
West Salem 020 030 0 — 4 10 2
Roseburg 132 201 0 — 9 14 3
Wilsey and Helns; Blevins and Bergman. WP — Blevins. LP — Wilsey. 2B Blevins (R). HR — Holmquist (WS) Blix (R).
