BEAVERTON — The Roseburg softball team played errorless ball and came up with some timely hits in a 3-1 nonconference win over Sunset on Wednesday.
Jordan Gibson was 2-for-3 with two doubles, one walk, two runs and RBI for the Indians (1-1). Ericka Allen had two hits in four at-bats and knocked in a run.
Brittany Glasser and freshman Stephanie Blix also contributed hits in the victory.
Senior right-hander Mady Blevins went the distance, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. She outdueled Grace Kimball, who gave up six safeties with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
"We're happy to get our first win against a quality opponent," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "It was a clean game, we played a lot better defensively (than the opener against McNary). Mady (Blevins) kept them off-balance, her changeup was really good."
The Indians will be back on the road Friday, traveling to defending Class 6A state champion Tualatin. The Timberwolves opened Wednesday with an 8-3 win over Dallas.
Roseburg;100;020;0;—;3;6;0
Sunset;000;001;0;—;1;6;2
Blevins and Bergmann; Kimball and Weir. WP — Blevins, 1-1. LP — Kimball. 2B — J. Gibson 2 (R).
