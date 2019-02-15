Roseburg swimmers Logan Todd, Rainey Lambert, Dominic Colvin and Hunter Agsten will return to Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton for Saturday’s final in the 200-yard freestyle relay in the 6A state championship.
The relay team finished second in 1:29.36, behind Newberg (1:28.38) in Friday’s preliminaries.
The top nine finishers in each event advanced to the finals.
Brighid Rickman fell just short of the finals in the 50-yard freestyle. The junior finished 10th in 24.84. In the 100 free, Rickman finished 12th in 54.76.
Logan Todd finished tenth in the boys’ 50 free in 21.98, .06 seconds behind Newberg senior Trey Fincher.
Logan Todd was also a part of the boys’ 400 free relay team, along with Trevor Knox, Colvin and Agsten, which finished 10th in 3:22.07.
Agsten finished the final 500-yard freestyle swim of his high school career in 5:06.47 for a 17th place finish at the state tournament.
The girls’ 400 free relay team of Libbey Ketchum, Emily Blum, Bethany Foster and Rickman finished 17th in 3:59.88.
Roseburg freshman Dominic Colvin finished 18th in the 100 backstroke in 57.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.